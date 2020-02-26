Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,449 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

NYSE PH traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.13. 55,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,982. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

