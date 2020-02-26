Tredje AP fonden Sells 17,632 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,978,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 442,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936 over the last ninety days.

A stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. 1,267,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,064. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.