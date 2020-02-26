Tredje AP fonden Sells 23,672 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $59,235,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 234,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 623,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 256,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,312. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

