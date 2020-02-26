Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,394 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $116.68. 746,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.