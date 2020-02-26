Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,661 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.62.

PSA traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $200.77 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

