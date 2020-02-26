Tredje AP fonden Sells 4,307 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

