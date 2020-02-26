Tredje AP fonden Sells 50,562 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,562 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $19,995,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,553 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

