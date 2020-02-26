Tredje AP fonden Sells 8,468 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 313,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

