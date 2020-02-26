Tredje AP fonden Sells 9,432 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 28,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,411,000 after buying an additional 384,884 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. 960,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,808. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at $461,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,199 shares of company stock worth $26,821,446. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

