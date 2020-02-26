Tredje AP fonden Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,484 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 325.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 223,298 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 1,324,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

