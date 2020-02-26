Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 334,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

