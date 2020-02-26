Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,791 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.48% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

