Tredje AP fonden Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $221.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

