TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after buying an additional 323,145 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.