Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Sell Rating from CIBC

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.15 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.17 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.14.

OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 100,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

