Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $109.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.