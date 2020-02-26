Trias (TRY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.76 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded up 79.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

