Trident Group Reaches Market Cap of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.