Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Down 45.2% in February

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 1,039,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,076. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

