Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Up 81.6% in February

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,570,000 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the January 30th total of 11,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.