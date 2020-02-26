Tripio Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $1.33 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

