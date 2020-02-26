Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $218,350.00 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

