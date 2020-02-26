TRON Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Koinex and Bibox. TRON has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $1.84 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009168 BTC.

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Rfinex, RightBTC, DDEX, Coindeal, Tidex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Coinnest, OKEx, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Zebpay, BitFlip, Bit-Z, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Coinrail, Indodax, Liquid, Exmo, Exrates, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Braziliex, Bittrex, BitForex, Neraex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bitfinex, Binance, IDAX, ChaoEX, Kucoin, YoBit, Bitbns, Kryptono, Livecoin, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Cobinhood, Stocks.Exchange, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Allcoin, Bibox, IDCM, OEX, LBank, Liqui, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

