Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 30th total of 11,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tronox by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 3.54. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

