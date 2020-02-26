Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Tronox updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-1.10 EPS.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.