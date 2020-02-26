TrueDeck 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,837.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $141,257.00 and $20,837.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

