TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Billion

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX, Zebpay and Binance. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $141.46 million and approximately $1.35 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,655,627 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, Bittrex, Crex24, IDEX, Cryptopia, HBUS, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, CoinTiger, Kuna, Bitso, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

