TrueVett Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. TrueVett has a total market capitalization of $7,551.00 and $5.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueVett has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueVett token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.06333526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011325 BTC.

TrueVett Token Profile

TrueVett (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

