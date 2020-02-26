Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will report sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

