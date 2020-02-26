TTC (TTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.79 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $11.79 million and $321,851.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 859,275,414 coins and its circulating supply is 402,250,258 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.