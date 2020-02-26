TTEC (TTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TTEC has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

