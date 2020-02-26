TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of TTM Technologies worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 222,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 6,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,454. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

