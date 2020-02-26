TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TUI shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

LON:TUI traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 714 ($9.39). 3,700,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 924.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

