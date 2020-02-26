Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TPB traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 444,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,055. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

