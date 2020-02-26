Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 7,000 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,879,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00.

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,568. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

