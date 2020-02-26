TurtleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $547,747.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,695,944,234 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

