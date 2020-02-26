Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.10 EPS.

NYSE TPC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 2,087,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

