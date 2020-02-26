Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.80-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42.

TPC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,177. The company has a market cap of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

