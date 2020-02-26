Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $8,754,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

