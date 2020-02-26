Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after buying an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twitter by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,939 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

