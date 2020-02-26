Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

TYME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,070,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,853,665.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,600 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

TYME opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

