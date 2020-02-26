U Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.79 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bibox. U Network has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $573,181.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

