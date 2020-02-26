U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 487.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 151,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 133,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 2,785,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

