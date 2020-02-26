UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of UBS Group worth $109,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.