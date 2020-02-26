UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0190

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. UGAS has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

