Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Ulta Beauty worth $84,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 828.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.73. 54,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,832. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

