UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.90 ($18.49).

A number of research analysts recently commented on UCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.