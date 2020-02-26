United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Kenneth L. Daniels Purchases 1,000 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 25,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.