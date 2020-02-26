United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.05% of United Continental worth $234,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.