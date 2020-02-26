United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,904 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 26.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $87,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in United Parcel Service by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

